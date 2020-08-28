WATCH: ’Takalani Sesame’ celebrates 20 years on SA screens with catchy Mafikizolo song

For the past 20 years, “Takalani Sesame” has been a permanent fixture in SA households. To celebrate two decades on local TV screens, Sanlam invited Mafikizolo to create a catchy tune for Muppets fans across the country. And true to the show’s ethos, the band’s Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza came up with a song that’s truly inspiring. “20 Years and Counting” is as upbeat as it is inspirational - encouraging kindness whilst honing numeracy skills too. On meeting the Takalani team, Nciza said she couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I’ve always loved how the show has made education seem cool,” she said.

“Although I wish Takalani had been around when I was younger, my eight-year-old son loves to watch. I’m so excited for him to see our music video and song… finally, he’ll see me grooving with some of his real heroes!”

A parent himself, Kgosinkwe added: “We’re honoured and excited to be celebrating this incredible show – not just as performers, but as parents too. We can’t wait for more people to hear it, and for all to sing along with us when they do!”

Reaching over 4 million children every month, “Takalani Sesame” is the South African version of the internationally acclaimed “Sesame Street”.

The show has been instrumental in helping millions of children, but also in teaching thousands of their caregivers about what a child’s mind really needs to grow.

“We’re so proud of the contribution that Takalani Sesame makes to education in South Africa,” said Mariska Oosthuizen, Sanlam’s Head of Brand.

“We see this partnership as a direct investment into one of our core values: to empower all of society to live their best possible lives.

“Education is central to this. Particularly at this early childhood development stage, which lays the building blocks for future success to learn, earn and contribute towards the sustainability of our country.”