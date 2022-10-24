WATCH: Teacher nails the 'Robot Boii Salary Salary Challenge’ and we are here for it

For many of us, high school was a time that defined our teens years. Teachers came and went. There were a few that left undeniable marks in our lives, challenging us to step out of our comfort zones and try our best to succeed.

But what about those who showed their fun side? At the end of the day, we forget teachers are human too. Mrs Bullock is one such teacher. A video went viral over the weekend, showing the education, of Pretoria High School for Girls, busting a move to TikTok’s 'Robot Boii Salary Salary Challenge’.

And guess what? She nailed it while dancing to an amapiano song while her pupils could be seeing cheering her on from the sidelines. At one time, one of them joined her for the impromptu dance session and they mimicked each other’s moves. The post, which was shared by one of her pupils, was captioned “best teacher in the world”. We can certainly see why.

