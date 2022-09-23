WATCH: The sweetest thing as Siya Kolisi surprises his kids at airport after not seeing them for 6 weeks

Spending weeks, sometimes months, away from your family is something Springbok captain Siya Kolisi knows all too well. After returning from a stint in Argentina for the Rugby Championship, the father of two found himself back on home soil.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kolisi, who is dad to Nicholas and Keziah, hadn’t seen his children in more than a month. But thanks to his wife Rachel, they planned a surprise family reunion at King Shaka Airport this week. Taking to Instagram, Rachel shared the heartfelt moment with the caption, “They didn’t know he was fetching us from the airport tonight.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the video, Nic can be seen carting their luggage behind him while Kez skips ahead, oblivious that her dad is waiting for them. Kolisi then comes into view and runs towards his kids. An excited Kez goes in for the biggest bear hug. The comments came in thick and fast, with many of the couple’s celebrity friends commending them on the strong family bond.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I knew not to chop onions for this meal 🥹😍❤️. All the feels,” wrote Nandi Madida, while another parent could relate to Rachel’s post, saying: “I’ve spent 7 days away from my babies and this travel thing is hard. So special.” One online user even praised the Kolisis for bringing up well mannered kids: “Whole video is cute. But the most sweetest is seeing big bro pushing little sis' luggage bag together with his 😍😍😍 you are raising such a gentleman.” It’s a special moment watching the family reunite, and comes at a time when Kolisi needs as much support as he can get when the Springboks once again face Argentina this weekend.