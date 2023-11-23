WATCH: The work never stops for Siya Kolisi, even when it comes to homework

Ever since their big move to France, the Kolisis have been settling in nicely, but it hasn’t come without its hiccups. Rachel Kolisi has been documenting the family’s relocation to Paris, from dealing with the language barrier to teaching hubby Siya to navigate the city’s busy streets.

But the move has also given the Springbok captain more time with his loved ones. When announcing that he would be joining Racing 92, Kolisi released a statement on his social media channels, saying: “The move to Racing 92 will allow me to spend more time with my family, which is something that I have longed for, and this prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision-making.” Now that the family has settled into their Paris home, Kolisi’s hands-on approach to parenting has kicked up a gear, and his latest Instagram post is something we can all relate to.

Sharing a video of him helping daughter Keziah with her English phonics homework, it shows that even rugby legends aren’t immune from homework chores. For many parents, it’s a non-negotiable task that we try to get through as quickly as possible. Making light of the situation, Kolisi captioned the post: “The work doesn’t stop 😂 someone help me please.”

Thankfully, his online followers showered him with notes of encouragement, including local musician and friend Nandi Madida.

“Your kids are incredible! Travelling all around the world, different time zones and still doing homework? Incredible! Well done dad and mom, you’re raising gems," she wrote. Make-up artist and photographer Cathy Heaton also commended on his parenting style: “We need more great fathers to lead the way in showing men how to show up. Thank you Siya and all the Dads that do.” “So flipping cute! South African men have an incredible role model!!,“ said another.