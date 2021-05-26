WATCH: These TikTok dads will make you go ’Aaahhh’

What does your “for you” TikTok feed look like?

Mine is flooded with trending outfit transitions, all kinds of cooking and make-up hacks as well as the odd comic relief.

But now and then a gem of a video will pop up and actually have me watch instead of swiping up.

When @babyfaceniko came up on my feed, his the daddy and daughter video just made my heart melt.

Of course I simply had to check out the profile.

All I can say is cuteness overload. Dad Nico isn’t too bad on the eye either. The dad of two, a newborn and toddler, shares relatable daddy moments that either make you laugh out loud because it’s oh too familiar, or simply have you going “aaahhhhh that’s so cute” about 10 times.

Here’s a look at my favourite moments:

After some digging, and way too much time on TikTok, I found a few more dads. Some cute. Some funny. Some completely cringe-worthy.

This dad got the eye-roll from his son when he did what so many dads do when Phil Collins’s In The Air Tonight starts to play.

Have you ever seen a little one enjoy it this much as daddy teaches him the alphabet. That giggle made me watch this video at least 15 times.

So Gordan Ramsey might be a pro in the kitchen and feared by most, but his daughter Tilly has him doing the craziest things. Here’s a prank she pulled on him that I’m sure she’s “still running far far away” from.

I will never be able to listen to this song without picturing this daddy and daughter dance.