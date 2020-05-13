WATCH: TikTok mom dragged for causing panic after purple marker post

San Diego mother Christel Holland may have found herself in the wrong side of her more than 300K followers. The mom of two has become quite the influencer on the social media app, but a few days ago the tide turned after uploading a video of her children with their mouths appearing to be purple inside. In the post, Holland shared a clip of her daughter as a baby and then cuts to recent footage of her one-year-old son with the same purple mouth. Captioning the post "I'm sorry but this is too funny," the video went viral in a matter of days. "Throwback to when my daughter ate a purple Sharpie [marker] when she was a little baby and it stained her mouth for like a week," she said. "And then my son did it too."

The post gained more than 1.1 million views, but many took issue with it in the more than 8K comments. Some mom-shamed Holland and branded her as a bad mom while another went as far as threatening to call Child Protective Services.

It appears her attempt at making a joke bombed and the mom was forced to clarify the post: "Before anyone freaks out, they both got thrush when they were babies and the purple is actually a medication to get rid of it!!"

She also followed it up with videos explaining the reason behind the purple mouths.

After the massive backlash, Holland told Insider that she was a little annoyed. "A majority of the hate comments were a bunch of 10-year-olds that didn't read my caption or my comment explaining what it was. Lots of moms were standing up for me, though," she said.