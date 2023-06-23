WATCH: TikToker confesses to poking holes in her parents’ condoms as a kid

Kids know a lot more than we think they do and I’m guessing that these parents probably didn’t know that their daughter would know what condoms were when they left them in plain sight. TikToker @mamm__kee has gone viral after she confessed that she poked holes in her folks’ condoms when she was a little girl.

Her video, which has been viewed almost 7 million times, was not only a confession but a birthday tribute to her baby sister Sam who was a result of her condom sabotaging. She told the tale from the inside of her car and captioned the video: “I’ve kept a secret for 25 years and think it’s time to share. Happy Birthday Sam.” Before she went into the story she warned kids to skip the video saying, “If you’re a little kid, please don’t even watch the rest of this video.”

Admitting that she’s embarrassed, she started off by telling her mom that she’s sorry. “Mom I’m so sorry,” she said. But at the same time, she said she’s not sorry because her sister Sam is there. She went on to share how, because of her actions, she has a baby sister.

“When I was a little girl, me and my friend, best friend, went to my mom and dad’s bedroom and I don’t know how she knew. There were some shiny packets on the nightstand,” she said as she barely contains her laughter. “And [my friend] said what they were and told me what they were used for.” She then added, with more giggling, that there was a sewing needle beside the packets.