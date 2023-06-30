WATCH: TikToker’s lobola prank on her family has Mzansi in stitches

While most families would be ecstatic over receiving a letter asking for their daughter’s hand in marriage, however this one young girl’s family was not.
Taking to TikTok, @flamingo_zee1 posted a video where she pranks her family about her being lobolaed.
Lobola is a spiritual process that unites two families, as well as those two families’ ancestors.
It is considered amongst the first steps of a couple getting married, culturally. Lobola is also considered legal in South Africa.
In the clip, a woman can be seen reading out the letter to the girl’s father, who is left surprised over the request.
Zinhle, the young woman is later called into the video’s frame and interrogated over who her mystery suitor is and whether she is even ready for marriage.
The father and her brother let the young woman know that she is nowhere ready to be married and her family would not be accepting any marriage requests.
@flamingo_zee1 Lobola prank in my family #lobolaprank #SAMA28 ♬ original sound - flamingo_zee1
@flamingo_zee1’s video has been viewed close to a million times and fans have been weighing in on the hilarious situation.
Shamisibisi said: “How old is Zinhle kanti 😂😂😂😂?”
nondumisoZiningi said: "bonga wena uthini" kahlekahle ubonga une final word laykhaya 😂 (Bonga what do you say, in fact Bonga is the one with the final say, here at home.”
Qophelohadebe said: "batshelwe ubani ukuthi sifuna ukushada" 😂😂(who told them we want you to get married.”
Gcinile Mkizwana said: “Batshele ukuthi asibatsibi, Dad😂😂😂it's the brother for me wena unani😭🤣🤣” (tell them we don’t know them).