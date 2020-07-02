WATCH: Toddler gatecrashes his mom's TV interview and demands a biscuit

For parents working from home during lockdown, every video call is fraught with danger. So spare a thought for these two mothers, after their embarrassing interruptions were broadcast live on British televisions. On BBC News, health expert Dr Clare Wenham’s explanation of local lockdowns was gatecrashed by her daughter Scarlett, who began rearranging the shelves behind her mother. The little girl was greeted by presenter Christian Fraser, who complimented her interior design skills after she moved a picture of a unicorn to a slightly more prominent position. Any curmudgeons who switched to Sky News in disgust were soon disappointed – for the same thing happened just twenty minutes later.

Foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes was discussing the situation in Hong Kong when her son burst into the room, asking if he could have two biscuits.

He had timed the question to perfection, leaving his flustered mother with no choice but to acquiesce before producers cut back to the studio. She later confirmed on Twitter that her son had duly snaffled some chocolate Digestives.

But not all were happy with the way Sky News presenter Mark Austin handled the situation. Political rights activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called out his dismissive behaviour, calling it "uncomfortable and out of touch."

Many of her Twitter followers agreed. "[email protected] get a grip there are so many mums having to work and look after kids have a bit of respect, don’t cut her off she was dealing with it!," said one comment.

Mmm .@SkyNews you couldn't handle a mum multitasking a live report & saying 'yes' to 2 biscuit request?@BBCNews BBC handled this so much better! Only one 'uncomfortable & out of touch here is Sky News who cut her off! https://t.co/wwRRCBB9AD — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) July 1, 2020

Another added "This is just one example of women being disregarded in the work setting due to family duties. If a man was to have been in the same scenario would he have had the same reaction?"

Daily Mail/IOL Lifestyle