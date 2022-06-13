WATCH: Toddler wows Mzansi with her amazing reading skills

Little Lethukuthula Nongcebo is only 2 years old. But unlike other toddlers her age, she’s already learnt the alphabet and how to spell words. With her own TikTok account, Lethu is fast becoming a little influencer, thanks to the adorable videos her mom Ntombi Bhengu has been posting about her.

In some of the videos, Bhengu points out a card and Lethu either says the word or spells it out. The little girl’s acumen for spelling at such a young age has wowed Mzansi, gaining her a strong following on social media. And most want to know how her mom managed to start her off with the basics at just age 2.

Bhengu, a chemical engineering graduate, has been keen to share her pearls of wisdom, and even posted an explainer on how she taught Lethu to read. “The first thing I did was to teach her the name of the letters,” Bhengu said.

@lethu_nanas Reply to @mamamphokarabelokagiso @lethu_nanas ♬ original sound - Lethukuthula Holding up a bunch of flash cards, she shows them to Lethu and asks “What’s this letter?” to which she answers right to each one. In another video, Lethu reads a children’s book by spelling out individual words.

@lethu_nanas New font, new sounds. “ee” ♬ Inspiring Emotional Piano - Metrow Ar Word of Lethu’s amazing talent had even reached Metro FM and Tbo Touch had the opportunity of interviewing her and Nongcebo. The tot spelt out “Metro” live on air, much to the awe of the radio presenter.

