WATCH: Totes adorable as Nic and Kez give mom Rachel Kolisi impromptu spa session

Rachel Kolisi has been a busy bee since the start of 2022. The mom of two runs the Kolisi foundation alongside her Springbok rugby captain hubby Siya and just went back to school. Any mom in her position could do with some R&R, and that’s what she got in the form of an at-home spa treatment from her kiddies, Nic and Kez.

Since joining social media, Rachel has been keeping us entertained with her brood’s latest antics. This time, she shared what went down during her pamper session. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Nic is super caring and always kind. “Sometimes he tells me he wishes I didn’t have to work all the time, but that he understands, it’s because I want to help lots of people, and so he and the other kids can go to good schools, and eat food everyday.”

Sharing a video of Nic and Kez showing their mom some love by helping her relax, things went from chill to bizarrely fun very quickly. “This evening, after we finished with his homework, I was preparing for a talk I have coming up. He came to ask if I wanted tea or anything to eat, I said yes to both and landed up having tea, “smashed boiled eggs” and received an whole spa treatment from him and Kez. “Which consisted of sunglasses as an eye mask, relaxing music, a foot massage (actually he just dosed my feet with oil), I think a facial? And some kind of back/leg rub. It’s the thought and effort that counts,” she wrote.

The video shows Rachel at their mercy as the two get to work on her session. Nic can be heard saying, "it's water" when he starts with her facial.

The two continue to “torture” their mom by squishing her face and saying, “beautiful”. When Rachel asks Kez what she’s doing with her bag, she responds: “I’m putting all these stuff in your bag so you can be beautiful.” Being the good sport that she is, Rachel lets them carry on uninterrupted.