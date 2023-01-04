WATCH: Ugandan man with 102 children and 12 wives blames economy for struggling to look after his family

A Ugandan man with a staggering 102 children has vowed to stop having babies, as he blamed the economy for struggling to look after his family. Sixty-seven-year-old farmer Musa Hasahya has 102 children from 12 wives and 568 grandchildren.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hasahya has decided to stop procreating and asked his dozen wives to start using contraception as he is failing to provide for his mini tribe adequately. He told The Sun: “My income has become lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living, and my family has become bigger and bigger. I married one woman after another. How can a man be satisfied with one woman? “All my wives live together in the same house. It’s easy for me to monitor them and also stop them from eloping with other men in this village.”

His youngest wife, Zukaika, 31, who bore him 11 children, echoed his sentiments: “I’m not having any more children. I’ve seen the bad financial situation and am now taking the birth control pill.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Hasahya’s youngest child is six, while his oldest is 51, about 20 years older than his youngest wife. The Ugandan polygamist can no longer work because of ill health, and two of his wives have left because of financial pressures. Hasahya’s first marriage was to his wife Hanifa in 1971 when he was only 16.

Story continues below Advertisement

After tying the knot, he dropped out of school, and two years later, he welcomed his first baby girl, Mirror reports. Life opened up for Hasahya, and he launched a business and got land. He then decided to expand his family.