WATCH: Usain Bolt has 'best conversation ever' with his baby girl

Gold Olympic medalist Usian Bolt might be the fastest man in the world but when it comes to fatherhood he take things slow and mellow. Bolt shared the sweetest video of himself chatting to his baby girl Olympia Lighting Bolt. The sprinter looked happy and content as he smiled and cooed to his little one as he tenderly cradles her in his arms. Bolt and his long-term partner Kasi Bennett welcomed their first child together on June 14. The world-record-breaking sprinter took to social media to share pictures of his beautiful baby girl at the time.

He wrote: "I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday."

During this cute video, which is pretty much one-sided chat, proud daddy tries to get the little one to “tell daddy” what the matter is and also to “look at mommy” as he occasionally lovingly squeezes her little cheeks.

We get to hear Olympia adorable cooing responses. Those baby sounds are enough to make any one’s heart.

Bolt pretends to be “shocked” by some of her “responses” and you can hear mom Kasi giggle in the background.

The way he looks at his little girls it’s clear that he’s ever the doting dad.

The baby girl is wearing a bee-printer short sleeve ones, while dad Bolt wears a brown vest.

According to Mail Online, despite Bolt’s success on the track, he revealed that he would not encourage his children to follow in his footsteps.

He said earlier this year: “That´s going to be hard for my kid. If they want to do it, I'm fine with it.”