Victoria Beckham says her husband David is "a very good dad".
The 45-year-old fashion designer has praised the ex-soccer star for being an amazing dad to their four kids - Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said: "I've been married to him for over 20 years, so I'm kinda fond of him. He's a good dad, he's a very good dad.
"He's really good, I mean. David is watching the kids and we swap. When I'm at home, he's away, so one of us is always there looking after the kids."
Meanwhile, Victoria previously confessed the "secret" to her successful marriage to husband David is "communication".