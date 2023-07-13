WATCH: Viral TikTok video of twins being reunited after years of separation leaves Mzansi in tears

There’s no stronger bond than that between twins. So even though these twins seem to have been separated at some point during their lives, they have made it back to each other.

The video shared showing their reunion has South Africans in tears. A few days ago content creator @patriciaboity posted a video on TikTok of herself finally meeting up with her twin brother. It’s evident from the video that he is overcome with emotion when he sees his sister.

While most viewers were happy to see this special moment, others were concerned about the boy’s living conditions. #twin ♬ Kuyabongwa - ChubbyCheeks @patriciaboity I thank God we finally me again ♥️i love him so much 😭 #boitytheepk

“The way he cried just broke my heart man,” commented one TikTok user. “The sorrow portrayed on his face. You can see he's been through a lot and needed someone close to him to tell him it's gonna be okay,” responded another. “He misses you. he misses home ..I pray life gets easier for the both of you,” said someone else.

Another said: “Plz don't leave him, take him home with you.” The video which has gone viral with over 23 million views and almost 2 million likes, has tugged at Mzansi’s heartstrings with many wanting to know why they were separated. In a follow-up video, she shares that after their parents passed away, they were sent to live with two different families. She added that now that she’s found him she’s never going to let him go.

@patriciaboity #boitytheepk ♬ original sound - Patriciaboity However, she does have to find a way to get her brother into rehab since he has a problem with drugs.