A group of more than 300 male dancers descended on the GMA studios. Picture: Instagram

She had it coming, didn't she? "Good Morning America" host Lara Spencer must have regretted the moment she poked fun at Prince George, 6, for taking ballet lessons. Since then, the US TV host has back-tracked and issued a massive apology. It seems she was being sincere, because she made an effort to contact "So You Think You Can Dance" star Travis Wall.

"She knows that there's a bunch of us, Broadway and a lot of the ballet community here in New York City, we're going down to 'Good Morning America' and taking ballet class outside," said Wall in an Instagram story.

The result was a group of more than 300 male dancers descending on the GMA studios, on Spencer's invitation, and had an impromptu ballet class.

Many of the dancers shared the experience on social media. “300 DANCERS showed up for ballet class this morning in Times Square in front of @goodmorningamerica!! I am so proud and overwhelmed with the support from the dance community standing together on such an important issue,” renowned dancer and Broadway star Alex Wong wrote on Instagram.

See some of the videos below: