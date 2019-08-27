She had it coming, didn't she? "Good Morning America" host Lara Spencer must have regretted the moment she poked fun at Prince George, 6, for taking ballet lessons.
Since then, the US TV host has back-tracked and issued a massive apology. It seems she was being sincere, because she made an effort to contact "So You Think You Can Dance" star Travis Wall.
"She knows that there's a bunch of us, Broadway and a lot of the ballet community here in New York City, we're going down to 'Good Morning America' and taking ballet class outside," said Wall in an Instagram story.
The result was a group of more than 300 male dancers descending on the GMA studios, on Spencer's invitation, and had an impromptu ballet class.
Many of the dancers shared the experience on social media. “300 DANCERS showed up for ballet class this morning in Times Square in front of @goodmorningamerica!! I am so proud and overwhelmed with the support from the dance community standing together on such an important issue,” renowned dancer and Broadway star Alex Wong wrote on Instagram.
See some of the videos below:
🤸🏼♂️Boys 🤸🏼♂️Dance 🤸🏼♂️Too🤸🏼♂️ 👖Pants by: @yumiko 👖 • • • Good morning, America! Boys, girls, everyone who showed up! We dance together! For everyone! For 6 year old Prince George 🤴🏼! Thank you @samquinn @traviswall @robbiefairchild @alexdwong @iamcharliewilliams and everyone else who came out to prove and support the male dancers who have ever been bullied, put down, shamed, discouraged, and forbidden to dance. We dance for you. We dance with you. #boysdancetoo @goodmorningamerica and @lara.spencer We woke up to prove how fearless and dedicated we as men and boys in ballet. Please don’t ever underestimate the power of our community again. What a lesson to learn. How about trying a 2 hour ballet class next? #ouch • • • #maledancers #balletboys #ballet #newyorkdance #newyorkcityballet #goodmorningamerica #gayboy #balletforeveryone #instagay #dancersunite #dancers #dancelife
300 dancers showed up for a ballet class this morning in Times Square. Getting to teach young men and women and getting to share stories was one of the most beautiful mornings I’ve ever had! I love our dance community!!! #voicesheard #ballet #boysdancetoo #ilovedance
😱 300 DANCERS showed up for ballet class this morning in Times Square in front of @goodmorningamerica!! I am so proud and overwhelmed with the support from the dance community standing together on such an important issue. I almost didn’t start dancing when I was young - I constantly said “dancing is only for girls”. It took 2 years for my parents to convince me and I’m so glad I did. I hope the next generation of boys don’t have to deal with the same type of bullying a lot of us had to deal with - we will not stand for it! #boysdancetoo . . #dancer #dancers #dancing
