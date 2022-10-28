WATCH: ‘Weird family’ TikTok trend has Gen Z sharing the strangest things from their childhoods that they thought were totally normal

Nearly everyone may recall an instance of some peculiar things their family did when they were young. If your family are unusual in its own special, peculiar way, well, join the club. It’s now fashionable to disregard those odd customs and rules thanks to TikTok. A person by the name of Rachel Devin created the “weird family” TikTok challenge, where users share all types of unusual childhood memories.

TikTok users are discussing all the odd family customs that they formerly believed to be extremely normal but later realised were most definitely not. “What’s the weirdest thing your family did until you grew up and realised … it was just y’all?” Devin asked TikTok users. With 2 000 responses and rising, it’s clear that a sizeable portion of the “TikTokverse” had some rather strange stories to share (in the most loving way possible, of course).

Santa Claus was deposed in one home by several cherished animals, both past and present. One user, who went viral during this challenge, Sami the TikToker, claimed that she was charged “taxes” on her allowance as a child in a video that has received close to 10 million views as of this writing. Sami says in her video that a “chore tax” of 25% was applied to her allowance. The remaining 25% went to savings, and she was permitted to keep 50% of the money.

Sami’s siblings were all asked to pay “taxes”, which were then used to buy supplies for the family as a whole. The TikToker, for instance, recalls a period when they purchased a new microwave using tax money. The revelation generated a heated discussion among users. However, the bulk of the comments applauded Sami’s parents, referring to them as “genius”, and suggested other families should do the same. “Your parents should totally write a book about this!” one user wrote.

“I can’t decide if this is mean or amazing,” another added. “That’s a super smart lesson,” another wrote. You’ve probably never heard of some of the more outlandish holiday traditions, but you’ll want to start observing them right away. Like, we should all certainly insist from now on receiving gifts from the Valentine’s Day Frog.

One family gave Jesus His own dessert. Many households came up with original names for the television remote control. Basically, we should just accept the fact that we are all weirdos at this point. Additionally, if we all incorporated other people’s quirkiness into our own lives, the world might be a happier place. Hope you’re already feeling a lot, lot less alone. Count me in for the family swearing session.