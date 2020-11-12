WATCH: We’re living for Ntando Duma’s sneezing challenge as daughter reprimands her for not covering her mouth

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

To curb the spread of coronavirus, health officials have advised people to sneeze or cough into their elbows instead of hands. While many know that, not all of them do it. However, three-year-old Sibahle has stolen South Africa’s heart when she reprimanded her mother, media personality Ntando Duma, for not covering up when sneezing. Taking on the ‘sneezing challenge’, on an Instagram post, Duma pretended to sneeze without covering her mouth and nose to see if Sbahle would react to that or not. Her caption: Important message. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni 🇿🇦 (@dumantando) on Nov 10, 2020 at 9:51pm PST After a few attention-grabbing sneezes, Sibahle turned to her mother and, in an annoying voice told her to cover her mouth.

“You are not covering your mouth! It is important to cover your mouth! For the coronavirus! When you sneeze and cough,” said Sibahle.

Duma thanked Sbahle for telling her how to correctly behave when she had the sniffles, and asked for a demonstration. The little girl was quick to educate her mother, showing her how to sneeze into the inside of her elbow.

A few people commented on the post and applauded Duma for teaching Sibahle about sneezing etiquette.

“So adorable!! Important,” commented model Rosette Ncwana, while Boity responded with “this precious little genius.”

We agree with our fellow South Africans – we love a little girl who learns and teaches.