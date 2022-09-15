WATCH: We’re not crying, you are! Halle Bailey loves how black girls react to ‘The Little Mermaid’ teaser trailer

Washington – The trailer the live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid”, starring Halle Bailey and directed by Rob Marshall, has been unveiled by Disney at the D23 Expo. Recently, Bailey shared people’s reactions after the teaser release.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Bailey re-shared a video and added a caption. She wrote: “People have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and I’m in truly in awe. This means the world to me.” people have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and i’m in truly in awe ♥️this means the world to me 💗😭 https://t.co/cuKjKN8nxH — Halle (@HalleBailey) September 12, 2022

One of the trends that went viral on TikTok featured black girls watching Bailey singing “Part of Your World”, Deadline reported. In one video, a girl got emotional and was heard saying, “She’s brown like me.” The young girls’ reactions moved people on social media, showing that representation matters. Netizens also tagged Bailey, who retweeted a supercut of the reactions shared online.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Deadline, the upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres on May 26. At the D23 expo event, Bailey said it was the first time she had seen footage of the film. “I'm sure all of you in here can relate to Ariel and how special she is to all of us,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Being a little girl swimming in the pool, imagining I was a mermaid, I never imagined that would come to life. “The three days filming ‘Part of Your World’ was the most beautiful experience of my life – feeling all the feelings she feels, her passion, discomfort, everything she's experiencing. It was so exciting for me to play those emotions and to have Rob directing me and being such a moving force on this film was really an honour.” The movie is based on Disney's 1989 animated classic, which was itself based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. The story centres on the mermaid princess Ariel, who makes a Faustian bargain with the sea witch Ursula in an attempt to become human and win the love of a prince.

Story continues below Advertisement

Clements and John Musker wrote and directed the original film, which became an instant classic upon its release, grossing over $211 million worldwide and winning Academy Awards for best music, original score, original song, along with two Golden Globes, a Grammy and other accolades, reported Deadline.