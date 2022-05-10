WATCH: Who is Huggy Wuggy and why are parents across the globe sounding the alarm because of him?

I first heard of Huggy Wuggy when another mom mentioned that she caught her son watching videos on YouTube, resulting in him having nightmares afterwards. Thinking nothing of it, we carried onto the next conversation. And then, other parents started sharing their concerns on social media.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Huggy Wuggy goes by the name Experiment-1170 in 2021 survival horror videogame ‘Poppy Playtime’ and acts as the major antagonist and mascot for the game, according to villains.fandom.com.

“In the game, the player controls the former employee of an abandoned toy factory, who has come back to the company’s location to investigate what happened to all of the staff who mysteriously vanished,” www.whsv.com reported. Just to get an inkling of what he is about, here are just a few words taken from his theme song: His name is Huggy!

Huggy Wuggy, when he hugs you, he'll never stop! Your friend Huggy! Huggy Wuggy,

He'll squeeze you until you pop! So, here’s why parents have a problem with the character. Huggy Wuggy has become so popular as a standalone character that fan-made videos have made it onto websites like YouTube. Luckily, it hasn’t spread its claws into YouTube Kids.

Local actor Ayanda Borotho warned other parents about it after coming across the YouTube videos. “Please spread this to parents and guardians. Please check what your kids are watching on YouTube,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I checked this out myself, after my sister in law alerted me to it. You honestly don't want your kids watching this thing. It's disguised as a cartoon, but it's actually just plain demonic.”

Her post caused others to also come forward, and shared similar experiences. “My son is also obsessed with that buggy waggy, I was against it too,my hunch was not wrong then.most definitely deleting his YouTube too,” said one parent. “I've banned my boys from watching it cause the little one had nightmares and when he was calling this name out,” said another

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda "MaNgubane" Borotho (@ayandaborotho) Police in the US have even gone as far as issuing warnings and shared a list of YouTube channels that are deemed too violent for children: