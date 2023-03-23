WATCH: Who is Romy Coppola, the nepo-baby grounded for attempting to rent helicopter on dad’s credit card?

The teenage daughter of Sofia Coppola gained notoriety after recording a video about being grounded because she attempted to book a helicopter using her father's credit card. Romy Mars, the 16-year-old daughter of Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars and Oscar-winning filmmaker Sofia Coppola, became a social media sensation this week after one of her TikTok videos was re-shared on Twitter.

Romy is seen discussing nepotism while making vodka spaghetti in her parent's kitchen in the video, which, according to Buzzfeed, has been viewed more than 1 million times. this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023 Making the announcement at the beginning of the film, the adolescent says: "Cook vodka sauce spaghetti with me because I'm grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have supper with my camp pal." Romy begins her culinary demonstration by informing her viewers that she accidentally cut up a shallot since she didn't know the difference between a garlic and an onion.

Romy explains to the camera that she made the decision to broadcast her cooking video on TikTok because "I'm already grounded since my parents' biggest rule is I'm not allowed to have any public social media accounts." This is spoken as she attempts to make the vodka sauce. She picks up her father’s Grammy award, and says “Here’s why: They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter.” Romy then introduced Ari, her babysitter's boyfriend, whom she described to as her "replacement parents" because "my parents are never home".

The 16-year-old's video has since been removed from her account, but Twitter user Savannah (@savbrads) re-posted it two days ago, and it has already received tens of thousands of humorous comments from users. If more nepotism babies were chaotic and open like this i would forgive almost anything https://t.co/lRFJE0bh3l — ✿*ﾟ(🦴) (@roeourboat) March 21, 2023 Savannah’s viral tweet was captioned: “this tiktok of Sofia Coppola's daughter… this means so much to me”. While "nepotism kids" or children of famous or successful parents have come in for a lot of criticism recently, many Twitter users praised Romy for her open and typical video, even though the majority of teenagers don't charter helicopters using their father's credit card.

“If more nepotism babies were chaotic and open like this I would forgive almost anything,” tweeted one person in response, while another person tweeted: “I’m so sorry, she is hilarious”, as the video began gaining traction on Twitter. “This is all we want from nepo babies honestly,” said one Twitter user. “Other nepo babies plz take notes”. I’m so sorry, she is hilarious 😭 https://t.co/mZQ8zW4T9u — 🌳 Shaadi (@TwittaHoney) March 21, 2023 “Chartering a helicopter from NY to MD for dinner w/ your camp friend is a rad way to get grounded,” said another Twitter user in the replies.

In fact, some individuals were awestruck by Romy's video editing abilities, demonstrating that the director gene does in fact pass down from generation to generation. “This is cinema… she’ll be the greatest Coppola,” someone remarked jokingly. One new Romy Copolla fan declared in the replies, “A perfect short film, we have a third generation of Coppola directors".

A perfect short film, we have a third generation of Coppola directors — Nick Field (@nick_field90) March 21, 2023 Romy Mars, 16, and Cosima Mars, 12, are two of Sofia Coppola's daughters with her husband Thomas Mars (birth name Thomas Pablo Croquet), according to The Independent. Sofia Coppola is the director of critically acclaimed movies like “Lost in Translation” and “Marie Antoinette”. The indie pop singer and Oscar winner first crossed paths in 1999 when Phoenix's front-man provided music for her second film, “The Virgin Suicides”. Coppola, who is the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, the director of “The Godfather”, was wed to Spike Jonze, another director, at the time.