WATCH: Wunderkind, 9, becomes second-youngest child ever to graduate from high school

David Balogun may look like your average nine-year-old, but chances are he knows a whole lot more than you do. In fact, he’s so intelligent that he is what most would dub a child prodigy.

And now he can add one more thing to his list of academic accolades - he’s just become the second-youngest child to graduate high school in the entire world at just age nine. David, who received his high school diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, now plans to take his studies further and qualify as an astrophysicist. Despite doing most of his classes online due to the pandemic, David praised his former school, saying: “(The school) didn't bog me down.”

During an interview with WGAL, one of David’s teachers, Cody Derr, said: “David was an inspirational kid. He is definitely one who changes the way you think about teaching.”

But raising a child genius doesn’t come without its challenges. Both David’s parents agree that he’s still a little kid. “He's a nine-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that are beyond his years - and sometimes beyond my understanding,” explained his mom, Ronya Balogun. Prior to graduating high school, David was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Student Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Gifted Education, FOX news reported.

