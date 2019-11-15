London - A boy of nine, set to become the youngest ever graduate in the world, is eyeing up a place at either Oxford or Cambridge after his astonishing feat.
As a toddler, Laurent Simons preferred to take his toys apart so he could fix, instead of playing with them. But it wasn’t until he went to primary school that his parents realised he was special.
The youngster was so bright he completed his junior studies in just two years, then did the same at senior school.
In December he is set to become the world’s youngest university graduate when he completes a degree in electrical engineering at Eindhoven University of Technology, in the Netherlands. The three-year course has taken him eight months.