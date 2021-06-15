WATCH: Yes, Rachel Kolisi is that mom as she calmly interrupts her son’s PlayStation game

I’m not going to lie, I’m one of those parents who lets their child play online games for a few hours over the weekends, once they’ve done their homework and chores. I also dangle a few extra hours of gameplay in front of them as an incentive if I need him to do something for me.

But, sometimes, he gets so engrossed and zoned out in a game that no amount of calling or shouting can get his attention. In that case, I walk slowly past the TV and into his line of sight, causing him to shout out in distress that he’s losing the game. I’m glad to see I’m not the only one who does this. Just this week, Rachel Kolisi posted a video on Instagram of herself in a similar situation.

Her son Nicholas, 5, was playing what appeared to be Rugby 20 on PlayStation. While setting up for a drop kick, his mom calmly walks over and pretends to look for something on top of the TV unit. Poor Nicholas keeps on shifting his body, so that he can see the screen. Rachel is relentless and continues to stand in his way, and then she turns around and smiles at the camera. His dad, Siya Kolisi, can be heard in the background asking: “How’s the game, are you winning Nic?”, to which he responds “yes”.