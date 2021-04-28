WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu gets real about disciplining her son, says she wants him to be a better man

ENTERTAINER Zodwa Libram, affectionately known as Zodwa Wabantu, shared a mother and son video on Instagram, telling her fans that she is a mother above all.

In an adorable video with her 12-year-old boy Vuyo, Zodwa can be heard asking her son why he doesn't want to sleep in her room?

His response that he is used to sleeping alone at boarding school peacefully. The duo giggled together and he goes back to his room.

However, the one thing that got her fans’ attention was Zodwa’s caption: “Mother let's share such topics, he is at that stage (puberty) and troublesome.”

The dancer also said she would never blame anyone for her son’s wrong behaviour, even if he would misbehave with other kids.

“If I go to the police or his school, it’s for my son. I will never involve other kids, even if they were in a group. Ngithatha owami ngishone khona, a disciplinarian ( I would take mine and be the disciplinarian) I want him to be a better man,’’ said Zodwa.

The entertainer is not shy of posting her son and is also quick to clap back if you question her parenting. Zodwa once posted a “back to school” picture of her son. One user said: “That is not her son with the gold tooth, right?”

Zodwa quickly clapped back, telling him to mind his own business. “We are in hell, look at your life and the problems you have. This is my son, go look after your kids. What you feel and see, it’s none of your business and your concern. Over here these are my household basics.”

