What is Elf on the Shelf?

Was I the only parent in the world who didn’t know what Elf on the Shelf was? When my eight-year-old daughter came home from school one day, asking if she could please get an Elf on the Shelf, I had no idea what she was talking about.

I assumed it was one of her many toy requests. With Christmas rapidly approaching, her gift wish list seems to be getting longer by the day. Whether I’m interested or not, I’m constantly updated on what’s new on the toy scene.

From bags with moving eyes to noisy pop tubes, it can be difficult to keep up. This is why I assumed the elf was a toy or a Christmas decoration. But then I wondered why a child would be so interested in Christmas decor. After a few long my-day-at-school stories, I soon discovered that this was in fact a very special elf.

Here’s what she told me about Elf on the Shelf who seems to have moved into her classroom overnight. The little elf watches them to make sure that they are good. They are not allowed to touch it. And, at night, he moves around. Intrigued by what sounds like a really fun idea I had to find out more about this cute little elf.

What exactly is Elf on the Shelf? According to Wikipedia, “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” is a 2005 American picture book for children, written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bel. The book tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice. It describes elves visiting children from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, after which they return to the North Pole until the next holiday season. The Elf on the Shelf comes in a keepsake box that features a hardbound picture book and a small scout elf.