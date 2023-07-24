‘What the actual f!!!!’ Angry mom takes to TikTok after her daughter wasn’t allowed to watch ‘Barbie’ movie

Whether you’re an avid movie-goer or not, you have to know that the ‘Barbie’ movie has been one of the most anticipated movies this year and it’s finally hit the big screen in South Africa. This weekend Barbie fans, young and old, descended on movie theatres across SA to finally watch the movie they’ve all been waiting for.

Imagine waiting in a long line to get your ticket and then in another line to buy your snacks, only to be told at the entrance to the cinema that you’re not allowed to see the movie. You would be angry, wouldn’t you? Well, this mom certainly was.

TikTok user Fancy Karen took to the video app to share her frustration when she got to the movie theatre and was told that her daughter was not allowed to enter the theatre because she was underage. The age restriction for the ‘Barbie’ movie is PG13. Showing her super sad daughter, the mom said that she wasn’t allowed to watch the ‘Barbie’ movie after they already paid for the tickets.

She added that she had to let her sister and cousin use their tickets and she and her daughter had to watch another movie. “I don’t understand if Margot Robbie is promoting the movie as kids and adults, why don’t they let kids watch the movie,” questioned the mom. She questioned why, if she as the adult gives her daughter permission to watch the movie, is it still not allowed.