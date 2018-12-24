Picture: File photo

Make the most of your December holiday in Durban by ticking off these fun family friendly activities off your summer bucket list:



1. Paint ceramics





Zulu Lulu at Piggly Wiggly offers painting on ceramics from R65.00 per child depending on which item they choose to paint, this may be arranged directly with Zulu-Lulu on [email protected]





2. Go on a Park Run





Piggly Wiggly parkrun is a free weekly 5km timed run, they meet every Saturday at 8am. Runners, Walkers, Children and Pets are all welcome. Register online at www.parkrun.co.za.





3. Play putt putt





Play a round of Piggy-Putt in the fresh country air. Rates start at R30 per person for a round of 9 holes. Maximum 4 players per team. Email [email protected] or call

076 803 1110 | 033 234 2911 for bookings.





4. Go to an indoor waterpark





Come rain or shine, Wet Rock Adventures, located in Waterfall, has your family sorted this holiday. At their indoor heated park you can expect action packed trips down their kid and adult friendly slides, a splash around in the lazy river or a scrumptious bite to eat at Wet Rock Café. Visit http://wetrockadventures.co.za/hours-pricing/ for rates and times or call 087 288 4256 for inquiries.





5. Snorkel with fish





Get friendly with the fishes at Snorkel Lagoon at uShaka’s Sea Animal Encounters Island. For rates and times visit http://ushakamarineworld.co.za/rates-a-times/animal-encounters and contact 031 328 8052 to make your booking.





6. Zip around at Chimp & Zee Rope Adventure





Zip line above Rocky Reef and dominate the rope bridges at uShaka’s exciting rope park. Pre-bookings are encouraged. Call 0313321167 / 0787878954 to book or email [email protected]





7. Go on a canopy tour





Situated 20km north of Howick on the Karkloof Road, Karkloof Canopy Tours consists of 12 platforms and 10 zip-line slides, the longest of which is 200m. A tour lasts approximately two hours, and is a safe, fun adventure for people between the ages of 5 and 80-plus. Priced from R550. Booking is essential. Call 033 330 3415 or email [email protected]





8. Go on a picnic





Durban Botanical Gardens is favourite among locals and tourists alike, the birdlife is plentiful and the plant life sublime, it’s easy to lose yourself for a few hours whilst indulging in a picnic lunch by the lake or crumpets with cream from the Tea Room. The gardens are open everyday from 7.30am until 6.15pm, their Tea Room is open on Mondays from 10am to 4pm and from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4pm.





9. Visit a zoo





Mitchell Park has a whole host of small animals and birds to visit, including crocodiles, buck, raccoons, cranes, monkeys and tortoises. There is a walk-through aviary that allows visitors to get close-up views of many beautiful bird varieties. Equipped with a sand-filled playground filled with slides, swings and jungle gyms, small children can play to their heart’s content.





Entrance Fees

Adults: R11.00

Children (2-12 years): R9.00

Pensioners: R5.00

Season Tickets: R75

Family Tickets, 4 members (Annual Pass): R178





10. Make music





Young or old, music speaks to all. If you’re looking for an interactive activity, The Drumshack brings people together for energising sessions of creating rhythmical patterns and bass beats.Classes are held every Friday at 6.30pm and 8pm and on Sunday afternoons at 3.30pm and 5pm. Visit http://www.drumshack.org to find out more.



