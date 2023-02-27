Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, February 27, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

What were they thinking? Clothing mocking Madeleine McCann’s parents labelled vile and sickening

File photo: Kate McCann, mother of missing British three-year-old Madeleine McCann, holds a puppet on her way out of a mass in a Portuguese beach resort on the southern province of Algarve. Picture: Reuters

File photo: Kate McCann, mother of missing British three-year-old Madeleine McCann, holds a puppet on her way out of a mass in a Portuguese beach resort on the southern province of Algarve. Picture: Reuters

Published 21m ago

Share

US-based online retail store CafePress has come under fire for selling merchandise poking fun at the abduction of Madeleine McCann.

The tot made global headlines in 2007 when she went missing and was abducted from the resort town Praia da Luz in Portugal at the age of three.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year marks the 14th anniversary of her disappearance, with the most recent “lead” being a Polish woman named Julia Faustyna coming forward claiming to be little Madeleine.

Faustyna went viral on social media after creating an Instagram account, @iammadeleinemcann, after claiming police did not believe her.

More on this

Using Faustyna’s claims as a marketing gimmick, CafePress recently marketed a line of merchandise as part of their Mother’s Day promotion.

The disturbing items were touted as “the perfect gift” and included children's clothing, mugs, T-shirts, jumpers, and maternity outfits, with the slogan 'My name is Madeleine and I live with my parents' printed on them, Australian publication 7news.com reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

The website, which offers customised gifts and novelty items, was branded “vile” for their take on Gerry and Kate McCann’s reactions after their daughter’s disappearance, with one line reading, ‘Responsible parents don't leave children alone while they go out for dinner!’ on a kiddie T-shirt.

Story continues below Advertisement

Many have called for CafePress to remove the items immediately, while others called for customers to boycott the online store completely.

It’s not the first time the retailer has found itself in hot water.

Several years ago, they pulled the same stunt by selling similar products, the most recent being a pair of flip flops depicting a picture of Mecca, one of the most sacred symbols in Islam.

Related Topics:

United StatesUnited KingdomMissing PersonsKidnappingOnline ShoppingTwitter

Share

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams