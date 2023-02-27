What were they thinking? Clothing mocking Madeleine McCann’s parents labelled vile and sickening

US-based online retail store CafePress has come under fire for selling merchandise poking fun at the abduction of Madeleine McCann. The tot made global headlines in 2007 when she went missing and was abducted from the resort town Praia da Luz in Portugal at the age of three.

This year marks the 14th anniversary of her disappearance, with the most recent “lead” being a Polish woman named Julia Faustyna coming forward claiming to be little Madeleine. Faustyna went viral on social media after creating an Instagram account, @iammadeleinemcann, after claiming police did not believe her.

Using Faustyna’s claims as a marketing gimmick, CafePress recently marketed a line of merchandise as part of their Mother’s Day promotion. The disturbing items were touted as “the perfect gift” and included children's clothing, mugs, T-shirts, jumpers, and maternity outfits, with the slogan 'My name is Madeleine and I live with my parents' printed on them, Australian publication 7news.com reported.

The website, which offers customised gifts and novelty items, was branded “vile” for their take on Gerry and Kate McCann’s reactions after their daughter’s disappearance, with one line reading, ‘Responsible parents don't leave children alone while they go out for dinner!’ on a kiddie T-shirt. @cafepress Very sick people running this company? pic.twitter.com/mgnpoj1qGD — #MAGA 🪖 (@redchevbigpond1) February 26, 2023

Many have called for CafePress to remove the items immediately, while others called for customers to boycott the online store completely. @cafepress You people are disgusting! Selling gifts that will hurt Madeleine McCann's parents is beyond the beyond! — Pamm Durrell Whittaker (@PammWhittaker) February 26, 2023

It’s not the first time the retailer has found itself in hot water. Several years ago, they pulled the same stunt by selling similar products, the most recent being a pair of flip flops depicting a picture of Mecca, one of the most sacred symbols in Islam.