When will bullying end? High school pupil breaks down while bullies shave his head

Social media has its perks, but it also gives bullies and a** holes the opportunity to boast about their bad behaviour. A video showcased on Twitter, illustrates a dreadful incident where children are bullying a boy who is said to have special needs.

The video shows that people aren’t even ashamed to be laughing while a boy wipes the tears of the victim, and to make matters worse, you can see the security guard ‘LOL’ as well, our peers? Our guardians, who we look up to? How can one feel safe and protected? In the video, other schoolchildren can be seen standing around while another pupil shaves the crying boy’s head.

Understandably, many were angered by the situation. One person wrote: ‘’The fact that security did nothing but enjoy it too.“ Another added: ‘’I know posting it on socials results in it getting spread around and the kid must feel even more humiliated… but the only good thing is that there is now video proof of who was involved and there is no denying it. Still, this video infuriates me.’’

This is not the first time or sadly, the last time we see a case such as this, according to a 123 Help me statement, ‘’Human nature will never change. You can observe children and create guidelines to reduce bullying, but there will always be egotistical, hostile individuals in society. It is a vicious cycle that cannot be broken because victims do not take a stand due to fear, retaliation and consequences.’’ Many can vouch that action is hardly taken in situations such as this, and it is often too late because victims take their own lives in end due to the constant bullying. A Yale University study states that between 2 to 9 times bully victims are more likely to consider suicide than non-victims.

