Celebrate Father's Day in Durban with a view and lunch my chance.

The Fig Tree Restaurant, Simbithi Country Club in Ballito The Fig Tree Restaurant, Simbithi Country Club in Ballito is open to the public.

The Fig Tree Restaurant is located between Ballito and Salt Rock on the beautiful Simbithi Eco-Estate and is open to the public. Named after the fig tree that once stood in the centre of the clubhouse, the restaurant boasts stunning views of the acclaimed Simbithi golf course. There is live music on select evenings, a curry buffet on Wednesdays, and a Sunday carveries. Among the many dishes on the A La Carte menu you can order mince on toast for breakfast, a gourmet Cuban pulled Pork sandwich for brunch, perhaps a mushroom burger for lunch or maybe oxtail and butter bean stew. There is also steak, pasta, fish and chips..you get the picture.

Sunday carvery includes staples such as roast pork, beef, chicken and veg as well as a selection of varying dishes. Note booking is required and the cost is R180 a person.

Call 032 946 5403 or [email protected]





Moyo, uShaka in central Durban

Moyo at uShaka has an extensive menu .

Seared Duck, Flambeed Kudu Fillet and African Fish Stew are among the items on the equally extensive Moyo menu this winter. 2 courses at R199 a person including a soft drink or 3 courses at R249 including a soft drink of wine. Mozambican inspired Pica Pau consisting of chorizo, sirloin and chicken or vegan Shakshouka (grilled tofu) are among the dishes that make this menu a culinary adventure.

Sunday is buffet only R239 a person and is available from 12 to 4pm.

Booking [email protected] or by calling 031 332 0606.

(Note that the Moyo Pier Restaurant - ideal for cocktails and with stunning views, has a different menu.)





Nonna, Makaranga in Kloof

Take a stroll and enjoy this magnificent garden without having to pack a picnic.

In the rolling hills of KwaZulu-Natal, fifteen minutes from the bustling city of Durban you will find the lush 30 acres of land known as Makaranga Garden Lodge. The indigenous and exotic botanical gardens includes 18 ponds, meandering streams, a waterfall and the largest private collection of Zimbabwean stone art in Southern Africa. The contemporary style restaurant and deli spills out onto a covered deck which offers the most beautiful views over the privately owned garden. Guests have the option of Al Fresco dining on the deck or inside Nonna.

There is a fresh food A la Carte Menu and on Sunday pizza from noon to 6pm.

Call 031 764 6616 to find out more.



