MOST parents of preschoolers live in perpetual noise so a relaxing Sunday is ideally far away from the hustle and bustle of busy malls or supposed “play areas” that go cha-ching to the sound of your cash dissipertating at a rapid pace. We’re not looking for much: a place to play freely with pizza will do. If you get to interact with your child on a cerebral level or at least get them to interact with nature, you’ve struck gold.



Here are three places close enough to home to visit on the weekend:



The Puzzle Place in the Valley of a 1000 Hills

Be prepared to watch your kids get lost in these puzzles while tapping into fine motor skills.

This family business was established in 1991 when after eighteen years in the corporate market, Ian Courtney started making kiddies toys in his garage.

His toys were marketed via flea markets and he gained a reputation for quality goods.

After the purchase of a scroll saw, the toys became puzzles as well, and through a series of progressions the three dimensional puzzles evolved.

Children and adults alike enjoy the puzzles free to play with and purchase at the quaint little hut in Botha’s Hill.



2. Be. UP Park

Areas are age restricted at Be. UP Park at Gateway, for example only kids taller than 1m can enter this jump area.

Gateway Theatre of Shopping’s Be. UP Park is the latest in a series of jump-style parks to emerge in KZN. You pay per session, half hour or an hour, and while there are cheaper sessions, these are not on the weekend. There are however many trained staff and facilities in mint condition. These include trampolines, a kids maze and a clip and climb wall that is so awesome for little kids confidence. There is a little cafe inside the Park, however, it is in such close proximity to the food court that you can still indulge in your favourite fast food after.



3. Assegay Garden Centre

The outdoors are literally good for you and at Assegay Garden Centre kids can play free while you're in close proximity.

On Bona Tera Road in Hillcrest this nursery is beautifully landscaped to include a coffee shop and plenty of outdoor play. Jungle gyms, trampolines and basketball may seem standard but the setting makes it an ideal Sunday languish. Moms can gin while the kids jump. We sure to carry a change of clothes for the kids though as this ain't no astro turf.



