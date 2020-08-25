WHO releases specific guidelines on children wearing masks

Children wearing masks has been a point of confusion for many parents amid the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) says, in general, children aged five-years and under should not be required to wear masks. According to the organisation, under-five kids not wearing masks is based on the safety and overall interest of the child and the capacity to appropriately use a mask with minimal assistance. “There may be local requirements for children aged five years and under to wear masks, or specific needs in some settings, such as being physically close to someone who is ill. In these circumstances, if the child wears a mask, a parent or other guardian should be within direct line of sight to supervise the safe use of the mask.” The WHO brought together a multidisciplinary group to evaluate coronavirus transmission in children, which released three recommendations on August 21 for mask-wearing depending on their precise age group

For children between age six and 11, mask use should depend on this handful of factors, the WHO outlined such as:

Their exposure to the elderly and folks with underlying health conditions, who have a high risk of contracting serious coronavirus symptoms.

The impact of mask-wearing on psychological development; for this factor, parents should consult with teachers, caregivers, or medical providers.

For those who are at least 12 years old should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults.

This means masks should be worn outside when it's not possible to stay more than 6 feet (about 1.8m) away from people, and inside shops, public transport, and other crowded venues.

What type of mask should children wear?

The WHO says children who are in general good health can wear a non-medical or fabric mask.

This provides source control, meaning it keeps the virus from being transmitted to others if they are infected and are not aware that they are infected.

The adult who is providing the mask should ensure the fabric mask is the correct size and sufficiently covers the nose, mouth and chin of the child.

Children with underlying health conditions such as cystic fibrosis, cancer or immunosuppression, should, in consultation with their medical providers, wear a medical mask.

A medical mask controls the spreading of the virus and protection to the wearer and is recommended for anyone who is at higher risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19.