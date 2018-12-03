Nicole shared: "We have periods at home where we don't turn on the TV and try to have a detox from it all. Picture: AP

Nicole Kidman has banned handheld electronic devices from her house. The Academy Award-winning actress - who lives in Tennessee with her husband Keith Urban and their kids Sunday, ten, and Faith, seven - has revealed she's made a conscious effort to ensure that her children are not obsessed with the internet and television.

Nicole shared: "We have periods at home where we don't turn on the TV and try to have a detox from it all.

"I can recommend that to anyone. Like everyone, I worry about all the anger that seems to be around. What do you do? In our case, we have some land and some animals.

"I left home yesterday and my children were up in the tree house, with eight friends over. We have a no-devices house. Their friends can't bring devices over. The general rule is: play, hard core and outside."

Nicole, 51, grew up in a Catholic family and she admits that attending church remains a big part of her life to this day.

She told the Observer newspaper: "We go to Catholic church, or sometimes we will go to a gospel church for the music. That singing and joy is so wonderful."

However, Nicole explained that when she was a teenager, her father declared he was an atheist.

Speaking about her dad Antony, she recalled: "He was a very gentle man, with a really strong social conscience. He told me he would still live by the Ten Commandments, but he was an atheist. And I said: 'No, I want you to believe in God!'

"It was difficult for a child. I still go church. I love the ritual. But that's me and my choice."