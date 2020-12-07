Why was Prince Harry’s parentage called into question after Diana’s affair with James Hewitt?

By the time the late Princess Diana embarked on an alleged affair with Major James Hewitt from 1986 to 1991, Prince Harry was a toddler. And yet the rumours surrounding the 36-year-old royal’s parentage continues until today. Their affair was one of the biggest scandals in royal history, and Hewitt’s striking similarities to Prince Harry has given way to some random conspiracy theories. During a 2002 interview, Hewitt even went as far as clarifying that in no uncertain terms was he Prince Harry’s father. "There really is no possibility whatsoever that I am Harry's father. I can absolutely assure you that I am not,” Hewitt told the Sunday Mirror.

“Admittedly the red hair is similar to mine and people say we look alike. I have never encouraged these comparisons and, although I was with Diana for a long time, I must state once and for all that I'm not Harry's father.

“When I first met Diana, Harry was already a toddler.”

After their affair went public, Hewitt was branded a “love rat”, something he denied. “I regret some of the things that have been caused by that but I don’t regret meeting her at all, no way,” he said in an interview on Australian TV back in 2017.

Last year, online users started a thread on Quora called "Why do people keep persisting about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex being the son of someone named Hewitt?"

The thread further disputed claims of Hewitt fathering Harry with hard facts.

