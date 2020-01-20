Despite their ambition to live a transatlantic lifestyle, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will need to resolve the question of where their son Archie will be educated.
The Sussexes have not said whether the eight-month-old will go to school in Britain or Canada.
Should they decide to give their son a British education, they may opt to send him to the American Community School, opposite Windsor Great Park, in Egham, Surrey.
Pupils on the 20-acre campus come from 60 countries – and British children are the second-largest intake after Americans.