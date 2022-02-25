Will he, won’t he? Opposing views on whether Prince Harry will ever return to UK

Prince Harry would "very much like" to return to the UK. The 37-year-old royal - who is married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months with her - stepped down from royal duties in early 2020 and moved to California with his family but would "very much like" to return to his home country despite security issues, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: "I know that Harry would very much like to come back to the UK. I'm sure we will see Harry come back to the UK at some point this year. I think he'd love to come over here. I think he would absolutely love for the Queen to meet Lilibet and to see Archie again, but they're going to have to find a way to come over here safely." However, the journalist - who serves as Special Royal News Correspondent for ABC's 'Good Morning America' - went on to explain that the Duke of Sussex is "unlikely" to return for his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to the security issues. She said: "This is a really important year for Queen Elizabeth with it being her Jubilee Celebrations, but I think it's unlikely that he's going to come over with his family because there is this big issue now over his security. This is an issue that's going to need to be resolved, because unless Harry’s planning to never come back to Britain with his family, then the security issue is something they're going to have to sort out."

Harry recently claimed he and his family have been unable to return to the UK because they feel unsafe as they are no longer entitled to police protection. His spokesperson said: "Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. "While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.