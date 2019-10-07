Will Smith on 'gigantic generation gap' with him and his kids









Jaden and Will Smith. Picture: Instagram Will Smith has blamed the "gigantic generation gap" between him and his three children on technology as they have grown up "in a different world". The ""Gemini Man' star - who has kids Jaden, 21, and Willow, 18, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and 26-year-old son Trey from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino - thinks technology has contributed to wider divisions between age groups because it has changed the world so much. Opening up about his boys, Will told "Entertainment Tonight": "They both have a lot of my qualities and the qualities of their mothers. They're both good mixes. "But what I'm noticing is how different this generation is from our generation. It's one of the biggest generation gaps in history. "Technology has created a gigantic generation gap. They are growing up in a different world than we grew up in. So they are very different human beings than me."

Will also revealed he and his family are happy and connected, with everyone having fun together.

He added: "I'm feeling good! It's a good time for the Smiths right now. We're enjoying each other."

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old actor recently revealed he was trying to "recover" the more carefree attitude he held in his 20s after becoming "more fearful" as he's got older.

Asked what he'd ask his younger self, he previously said: "Will in his twenties wasn't listening to nothing that nobody had to say, so I wouldn't tell his dumbass nothing.

"But there were certain qualities that I had in my twenties that I have been trying to recover in the last couple of years. So my birthday last year, I did bungee jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

"And even a part of that foolishness was trying to get rid of the fear that I had taken on as I become more successful. I didn't become more brave. I became more fearful as I got older.

"So young Will was wildly courageous to the level of foolishness.

"But I would want to ask my younger self about the source of that