Will Smith has blamed the "gigantic generation gap" between him and his three children on technology as they have grown up "in a different world".
The ""Gemini Man' star - who has kids Jaden, 21, and Willow, 18, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and 26-year-old son Trey from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino - thinks technology has contributed to wider divisions between age groups because it has changed the world so much.
Opening up about his boys, Will told "Entertainment Tonight": "They both have a lot of my qualities and the qualities of their mothers. They're both good mixes.
"But what I'm noticing is how different this generation is from our generation. It's one of the biggest generation gaps in history.
"Technology has created a gigantic generation gap. They are growing up in a different world than we grew up in. So they are very different human beings than me."