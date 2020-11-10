Wizkid’s son Zion secures the bag with UK clothing line

Wizkid's son, Zion, has been appointed ambassador for a UK kids clothing line. Gone are the days when work was for adults. In this new age, children are also securing the bag(s), and we’re loving it. Wizkid’s youngest son, Zion Ayo Balogun, recently partnered with Childsplay Clothing for its Christmas campaign. The three-year-old features in its Christmas Wonderland shoot. He is dressed in Versace dungarees and Gucci cardigans and jackets –all of which are available on Childsplay, a designer store that caters for newborns and children up the age of 16. View this post on Instagram Watch Zion Doing the Christmas Campaign for @childsplayclothing .😎 Shop your your Christmas Cloths with @childsplayclothing #ProudMaMa #teamzion : Swipe 👉 A post shared by Zion Ayo Balogun (@zionayo) on Nov 8, 2020 at 5:22am PST Meanwhile, Wizkid recently dropped his fourth studio album titled, Made In Lagos.

On this project, the Nigerian artist worked with his homeboy, Burna Boy, American singers, Elle Mai and H.E.R, Jamaican DJ, Damian Marley and many more to capture the rhythmic essence of Afrofusion.

The masterpiece with 14 tracks was well received by Starboy’s fans.

Nigerian media personality Chuma Nnoli said: “Seeing the crazy streaming numbers for #MadeinLagos on Boomplay and it’s placed in the Billboard 200 we are reminded that Wizkid was looking international with the Album. He's conquered Nigeria, dominated Africa, and is now focused on being mentioned among the best in the world.”

Another Twitter user, @talohole_ commented “Wizkid's Made in Lagos album is so smooth. My God! A beautifully put together masterpiece. Perfect.”

Made In Lagos, which was released in October this year, is currently ranked number 2 on Billboard World Albums.