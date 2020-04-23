World Book Day: SA celebs share what they're reading

The power of words have the ability to transport you to distant lands and worlds of fantasy where you can escape to, even if it's just for a few hours. As we journey through uncharted territory during a global pandemic, many are finding solace in the pages of their beloved books.

My favourite quote comes to mind: “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” - a fitting quote from the mind of J. K. Rowling.

As the globe observes World Book Day, books, now more than ever, have an even more special meaning. To to celebrate the annual day, we asked some of Mzansi's favourite celebrities which books they are currently reading.

South African actor, director and scriptwriter Sechaba Morojele, currently starring in Netflix local series 'Queen Sono' is reading 'The Yearning' by local author Mohale Mashigo. The novel is about a young black girl's horrific spiritual awakening. 'The Yearning' is Mashigo's debut novel and won the 2016 University of Johannesburg Prize for South African Debut Writing.