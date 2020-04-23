LifestyleFamilyParenting
World Book Day is celebrated every year in April. Picture: Pixabay

World Book Day: SA celebs share what they're reading

By Marchelle Abrahams Time of article published Apr 23, 2020

The power of words have the ability to transport you to distant lands and worlds of fantasy where you can escape to, even if it's just for a few hours. As we journey through uncharted territory during a global pandemic, many are finding solace in the pages of their beloved books. 

My favourite quote comes to mind: “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” - a fitting quote from the mind of J. K. Rowling.

As the globe observes World Book Day, books, now more than ever, have an even more special meaning. To to celebrate the annual day, we asked some of Mzansi's favourite celebrities which books they are currently reading.

South African actor, director and scriptwriter Sechaba Morojele, currently starring in Netflix local series 'Queen Sono' is reading 'The Yearning' by local author Mohale Mashigo. The novel is about a young black girl's horrific spiritual awakening. 'The Yearning' is Mashigo's debut novel and won the 2016 University of Johannesburg Prize for South African Debut Writing.


Local actress Monique Rockman, who starred in 2018 film 'Nommer 37' is finding solace in the pages of Chase Rice's 'Kinders'. "It's a really good book, actually," says the SAFTA-nominated star.


For comedian Yaaseen Barnes, it's all about upping his game in the kitchen. "I've been reading food recipes, feel-good blogs and how to do things. That's been my coping mechanism for lockdown," adds the Cape Town-based funnyman.

A post shared by Yaaseen Barnes (@ya_a_seen_him) on TV personality Chris Jaftha is finding inspiration in 'The Intent to Live: Achieving Your True Potential as an Actor' by Larry Moss. In the book Moss shares the techniques he has developed over thirty years to help actors set their emotions, imagination, and behavior on fire.


TV personality Chris Jaftha is honing his craft with 'The Intent To Live' by Larry Moss. In the book, Moss shares the techniques he's developed over 30 years to help other actors.

A post shared by Christopher Jaftha (@chrisjaftha) on


'Still Breathing' actress Kate Liquorish is finding the funny in Andrew Sean Greer's novel 'Less'. The satirical comedy novel follows gay writer Arthur Less while he travels the world on a literary tour as his fiftieth birthday looms. "I also recently finished 'Educated' and 'Where the Crawdads Sing'," says Liquorish.

