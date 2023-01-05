You can thank us later: How to turn 14 days of leave into 44 days

South Africans always come up with creative ways to make their lives easy. Musician and broadcaster Kutlwano Masote has a plan for South Africans who want to enjoy the public holidays.

Story continues below Advertisement

To stretch your leave days, he suggests taking leave during long weekends. For example, if you want to be off for five days using only two days from your leave, you must take leave on Friday, March 17 and Monday, March 20, since Tuesday, March 21, is a holiday (Human Rights Day). That way, you’ll enjoy five days off work. In April, you can get eleven days off by taking only three days of leave. You take leave on Thursday, April 6 and then from April 7 to April 10, it’s the Easter Weekend. Instead of returning to work on April 11, you take a leave. Again on April 28, you take leave since April 27, which will be on a Thursday, is a public holiday (Freedom Day). Monday, May 1, it’s a public holiday, so you’ll be off for five days.

Masote warns that this model is eligible for people who don't work on weekends and public holidays. “I have no doubt many have pulled out calculators to work out if enough leave would have been accumulated when these windows arrive. As for us who work on weekends and public holidays, we will just watch and learn.” See the full schedule below.

Story continues below Advertisement