Zimbabwean school breaks tradition, accepts livestock as tuition fees

In a groundbreaking move, Muzika Primary School in Guruve, Zimbabwe, has taken a bold step towards ensuring education accessibility for all children, particularly those from cash-strapped families. The school has embraced a unique payment system, accepting livestock - chickens, turkeys, and goats - as tuition fees.

This innovative approach aims to bridge the gap between education and poverty, creating opportunities for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Percy Muzika, the school development committee chairperson, expressed the reasoning behind this decision, stating, “Most parents have no US dollars or local currency to pay for fees. “So, we decided as a committee to accept payment in the form of chickens, turkeys, and goats to help improve the school’s income.”

He further elaborated, “These are important assets that the school can convert into cash to cover fees for the students.” The Herald reported that the initiative has gained significant support from the local community. Kudakwashe Manyeza, a parent from Gondo Village, praised the project, stating, “We have children from poor backgrounds, and this is one creative way of making sure our children all have access to education.”

Manyeza explained that parents could settle the $15 (about R300) fee by providing three chickens. This approach has become a lifeline for those struggling to earn US dollars in the area. The school’s livestock project, currently boasting over 100 road runner chickens, plays a pivotal role in generating income.

These chickens are bred and sold within the community, with the proceeds going towards the school’s finances.