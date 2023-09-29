Zwelabo Mandela on his sister Zoleka’s legacy: ‘You could never diminish the impact she had on our lives’

Zoleka Mandela’s memorial service took place at her family home in Soweto on Thursday. The author and activist passed away, age 43, on Monday after a lengthy battle with cancer, and family, friends and members of the ANC gathered at the home to pay their final respects.

An image of Mandela was placed on the side of the podium, showing a smiling, happy woman who fiercely fought until the end. Mandela’s brother, Zwelabo, was one of the speakers, paid a touching tribute to his sister. "Zoleka showed us the true meaning of resilience,“ he said in a calm, soft voice.

“Her determination to fight cancer was a source of inspiration for all who knew her. “You could never diminish the impact she had on our lives. Zoleka's legacy lives on in our hearts as a symbol of strength, hope and the power of unwavering determination,” he added. Another family member who stepped up to the podium, said she was still in shock.

“You really fought a good fight, my love. You have taught me to always fight against the odds, even when the odds are against you. “You taught me the spirit of gratitude in all the big and small things. You taught me how to live and choose myself in any given situation,” she said. With tight security surrounding the memorial, only those invited were allowed in. SABC live streamed the event, but many complained about the poor visuals and sound.