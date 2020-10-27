12 reasons why you should adopt your next pet

There are so many reasons to adopt a pet into your family, but here are just 12 we hope will help convince you. Taking pressure off animal shelters Many shelters run on the donations made by the public and the service of volunteers. By adopting an animal, you are helping them free up room and resources for another animal in need resulting in less stray animals wandering the streets. Fighting against over breeding and puppy mills

Breeders are often not registered and do not follow the regulations set in place for breeding dogs/cats in a humane manner.

This can lead to overbreeding which in turn results in behavioural as well as inherited health conditions that can be painful and deadly to the animals.

Less expensive

When you adopt a pure-bred pet from a shop, you will pay a much higher price for your new pet compared to adoption fees.

Additionally, there is a hidden cost to adopting a thorough bred, quick breeding results in these animals being more susceptible to genetic diseases which can be harmful for the animal and expensive to treat.

Mutts on the other hand come from a very diverse gene pool and are therefore less likely to get sick in later years or suffer from any diseases.

Saving a life

With shelters having to compete with pet shops, they encounter a struggle to keep up with the demands of caring for the ever growing number of animals in their kennels.

By adopting, you essentially have the chance to save a life if they are from a "kill shelter” and there is nothing more rewarding.

Gain a loving companion

From morning cuddles to always having someone to greet you when you return home, when you adopt a pet, especially an adult dog/cat, you are giving them a second chance at happiness and they make the most loyal of companions.

Doing the charitable thing

When you adopt from a shelter, you are helping a 'not-for-profit' organisation and also everyone who meets your adorable pet will then think about adopting too.

This will change the outlook of people who think that the only way to get a pet is through buying one from a shop.

Help overpopulation

Shelters ensure adopted animals are sterilised: this aids in putting an end to so much suffering due to unwanted pet overpopulation, which is a huge problem worldwide.

Learn valuable lessons about life

From washing, brushing, feeding and caring for them, when you become a pet parent, you learn a myriad of valuable lessons about caring for a life other than your own.

This can be a great character building experience for children.

Good for exercise

When you adopt a pet, not only are you helping to improve their quality of life, but also your own.

From getting in a little more exercise than before with all those games of fetch as well as regular walks in the park for some fresh air, you’ll thank them when you go down a pants size or two.

Sensory stress relief

Stroking their soft fur, having them sit on your lap and simply just enjoying their company, pets are sensitive and respond well to body language and other cues. A wagging tail and a loving purr can immediately brighten a dull day.

A puddle free home

A lot of the pets from shelters and rescues are already house-trained, this means you may be saving your rug from a puddle of pee (and you pocket from the cleaning fees).

Since they are used to the company of other animals and people, it often means introducing them to your family will be much easier and less stressful.

Make new friends

Pets are an absolute magnet for meeting new people.

Whether it’s making friends at a training school or someone passes by and stops to pet your new pooch and strikes up a conversation over their breed, having a pet opens up many opportunities to meet a whole new community of animal lovers.