4 healthy and delicious holiday foods for pets

If you are hosting a holiday party, don’t forget that the furry family members enjoy treats too! Head of marketing at Marltons, Justine Gatter suggests these four healthy festive season treats that are purrfectly woof-a-licious for your furry and winged friends.

Calcium bone treats Conveniently available at your nearest supermarket, Calcium bones are a soft and chewy treat for dogs from the age of six months. Not only do these treats give them something to chew on, but they also aid healthy digestion and contribute to healthy bones. Since it’s the season of sloppy kisses, these treats also help to give dogs fresh breath and are great for dental hygiene, as they help rub off the tartar and plaque formation on your dog’s teeth and gums. The treats are made with real milk, natural ingredients and are vitamin-enriched, making them healthy and nutritious. Healthy centres salmon treats

A delicious and healthy treat for felines, these snacks have been formulated by an animal nutritionist. Consisting of a crispy outer shell with a cream-filled centre, there is no way your cat will ignore you when you have a packet of these on hand. The treats are soya-free and contain no artificial preservatives. Not only are they delicious, but they are also crammed full of Omega 3 and 6, which keeps their skin and coats healthy and shiny. Pop down to your nearest supermarket and grab a packet for endless cat cuddles. Parrot food with chillies Who would have guessed that parrots love chillies? These feisty birds love it when you spice things up – and you’ll be able to find this treat at any supermarket or pet store. A good mix usually contains a selection of highly nutritious and crunchy parrot pellets with the perfect mix of chilli, added vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to boost overall health and wellbeing. The mix of flavours, colours, and textures means a more interesting and fun feeding time for your pretty bird. Just remember that this treatment is only for parrots – other birds prefer something a little milder.