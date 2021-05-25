4 ways to protect your dog from the cold weather blues

With winter approaching, it's worth remembering that our furry friends, like us, are also susceptible to the winter blues.

To protect your dog from cold weather blues, experts recommend switching up your dog's daily care.

Here are four suggestions for keeping your dog warm and healthy during winter:

Take care of sensitive skin

During winter your dog's skin can get flakier and itchier. According to FETCH by WebMD, you shouldn't bathe them as much as you do in the summer – it strips the coat off their natural oils.

Miracote and Efazol are two of the many oil supplements you can incorporate into your dog's diet to enhance their skin and coat. You can find out what your other choices are from your nearest pet store or veterinarian.

Get creative with exercise

It will be difficult to go outside on rainy days. Be intentional about creating indoor play activities that are enjoyable and practical.

According to experts, a lack of exercise may harm your dog's mental health – after all, a tired dog is a happy dog!

Keep an eye on your dog's house

Like us, dogs love warm cosy snuggles. If your dogs sleep outdoors, make sure they have a comfortable place to sleep.

At pet shops, you can get cushions and fleece blankets to put inside their house. Keep the house dry and off the ground at all times. Consider allowing them to sleep indoors if the weather becomes too cold.

Keep your dog hydrated

Ensure that your dog's water bowl is always full of water. And if you keep them outside, make sure the water bowl does not freeze over.

Dogs, like humans, can suffer from seasonal depression, too. It's best to consult your veterinarian if your dog suddenly becomes lethargic or loses its appetite.