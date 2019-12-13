5 diet essentials for your kitten









Just like their big cat cousins, kittens are true carnivores. Picture: AP Just like their big cat cousins, kittens are true carnivores. Their teeth, tongue and digestive systems are specially designed for eating meat. As carnivores, kittens need lots of protein and a complex balance of nutrients. Also, because they grow so fast, kittens need different levels of certain nutrients compared to adult cats, including the right ratio of calcium to phosphorus. To give your newest addition to the family a balanced and nutritional diet, Whiskas helps you understand the essentials needed for your kitten’s diet. Protein Protein is essential for your kitten's healthy growth, muscle tone, fur, skin and claws. Proteins are built from smaller units called amino acids. Some of these – such as taurine and arginine – are essential amino acids, which your kitten can’t produce by themselves. This means, it’s important to provide them with protein in their diet.

Essential fatty acids

Kittens need essential fatty acids to help keep their skin, coat, reproductive system and metabolism healthy. They’re an important source of energy – and they also make meals taste great.

Vitamins

Vitamins are essential for kittens’ vision, bone growth and metabolism. There are lot of different vitamins, with each one fulfilling a specific role. So, if your kitten cuts her paw, one vitamin will help stop the bleeding, while another will help repair the skin.

Minerals

Minerals give kittens strong teeth and bones. The major minerals they need are calcium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, chloride and magnesium. These can be found, in exactly the right amounts, in a complete kitten food.

Carbohydrates and fibre

Kittens need carbohydrates as an energy source. In addition, dietary fibre in carbohydrates will help their digestive systems.