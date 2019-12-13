Just like their big cat cousins, kittens are true carnivores. Their teeth, tongue and digestive systems are specially designed for eating meat.
As carnivores, kittens need lots of protein and a complex balance of nutrients. Also, because they grow so fast, kittens need different levels of certain nutrients compared to adult cats, including the right ratio of calcium to phosphorus.
To give your newest addition to the family a balanced and nutritional diet, Whiskas helps you understand the essentials needed for your kitten’s diet.
Protein
Protein is essential for your kitten's healthy growth, muscle tone, fur, skin and claws. Proteins are built from smaller units called amino acids. Some of these – such as taurine and arginine – are essential amino acids, which your kitten can’t produce by themselves. This means, it’s important to provide them with protein in their diet.