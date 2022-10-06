5 reasons why moving to a pet-friendly estate is good for you and your family

Young children frequently ask their parents, "Can we get a dog?," yet many parents are unable to acquire pets due to estate restrictions. The development of sustainable estates with a pet-friendly mentality, however, is increasing, which is good for both pets and their owners.

Pets have amazing physical and mental benefits for everyone, from young children to the elderly, according to ongoing research. Pets help fight allergies It may seem unlikely that pets can genuinely prevent allergies, given the number of individuals who are allergic to cats, but it is true.

James Gern, MD, a paediatrician, examined newborns' blood soon following birth and then again a year later. According to his research, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, having furry animals like cats, dogs, and even farm animals around the house may reduce a baby's risk of developing pet allergies or skin problems like eczema. Gern asserts that infants who are exposed to more dust and allergens develop stronger immune systems. Pets help the elderly

Pets have been found to have positive effects on the body and mind at older ages. In a six-year study of senior citizens, Dr Tiffany Braley of the University of Michigan Medical Centre discovered that pet owners' cognitive scores declined more slowly than those of non-pet owners. Studies conducted by Dr Lynette Hart, PhD, an associate professor at the University of California at Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, show that having an animal at home reduces the number of agitated outbursts experienced by Alzheimer's patients. It has been demonstrated that having a pet improves cognitive performance and offers priceless companionship.

Harold Herzog’s findings demonstrate that having pets generally helps reduce stress levels, with pets offering crucial emotional support during extremely stressful situations. Picture: Pexels Pets help with anxiety and stress According to a CNN article, Western Carolina University professor and psychologist Harold Herzog has long examined the bond between humans and animals. His findings demonstrate that having pets generally helps reduce stress levels, with pets offering crucial emotional support during extremely stressful situations.

“Studies have shown repeatedly that people’s good mood increases and bad mood decrease around pets. And so we know that there are immediate short-term benefits, physiological and psychological, to interacting with pets. I do not doubt that”, he was quoted as saying.

Pets are good for longevity Pets undoubtedly provide joy to the heart, but, they also do other things. In fact, according to lead author and Mount Sinai endocrinologist, Dr Caroline Kramer of a recent systematic assessment of over 70 years of international research published in the American Heart Association journal, “having a dog is actually protective against dying of any cause”. Nearly four million people in the United States, Canada, Scandinavia, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom participated in an assessment of the health advantages of pet ownership.

The findings showed a 24% decrease in mortality, with heart attack or stroke survivors having a 31% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. The fact that pet owners are more likely to take their animals for daily walks, which promotes activity, can be part of the explanation. Pets are good for those with ADHD Children with ADHD who attend school can gain a lot from owning a pet. According to News in Health, a study revealed that youngsters with ADHD can better focus their attention when around dogs.

Two groups of kids with ADHD were enrolled by researchers in 12-week group therapy sessions. The first group of children spent 30 minutes each week reading to a therapy dog. The second group read aloud to dog-shaped puppets. With fewer behavioural issues, the first group demonstrated superior social skills and increased sharing, collaboration, and volunteering.