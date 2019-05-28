Microchips store your pet’s identification number, your name, contact number and address. Picture: AP

May is Chip your Pet Month and Whiskas urges pet owners to get their furry friends microchipped to increase their chances of being found if they wander off. To create awareness during Chip your Pet Month, here are some FAQs around micro-chipping:

What is a micro-chip?

A micro-chip is a tiny electronic chip that is the size of a grain of rice. This is implanted just under pets’ skin between their shoulder blades. The microchip is read by a scanner which will display an identification number.

What information is in the microchip?

Microchips store your pet’s identification number, your name, contact number and address. It does not contain a GPS tracker to help find your pet. It has to be scanned at a vet or animal shelter to find out who the owner is and how to get a hold of them.

How do I find my pet’s microchip identification number?

When you adopted your pet, you should have received documentation for your microchip from your vet or the animal shelter if they were previously microchipped. If you don’t have these documents, ask your vet to scan your pet to see if they have a microchip or to get the number and keep it somewhere safe so that you can update the details when you need to.

How do I change my details on the microchip?

If your address, email or phone number have changed, it’s important that you update this information at the company holding your cat’s microchip details. Firstly, check Identipet, Five Star and BackHome to find out which company has your cat’s microchip records. Then contact them and fill in the online form to update your cat’s details.

Is a microchip a replacement for a collar and ID tags?

No. Collars and ID tags (with a name and phone number) are still a good idea for pets, especially for adventurous pets like Skabenga, as they are at much greater risk of going missing. Collars can be removed and some pets are skilled at escaping from them, unlike a microchip which is a permanent ID tag.