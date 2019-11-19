The festive season is only weeks away and the countdown has begun.
Though our pets are our priority during the year, with all the end of year stress we often find ourselves forgetting about making arrangements for our pets over the December period.
David Roache, from dotsure.co.za, says that arranging our pets care over this period can be very stressful for them and pet parents: "We have found that over this period, there is an increase in claims, this is as a result of pets being stressed by changes that may occur in their usual schedule. This can result in them becoming sick or attempting to escape, especially if they have a pet sitter or are left on their own for long periods of time."
There are a few things that pet parents should add to their checklist as December approaches, says Roache.
Research alternative arrangements